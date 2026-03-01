The IDF announced this morning (Sunday) that for the first time since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion", the Israel Air Force is attacking Iranian regime targets in the heart of Tehran.

The announcement states: "The Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, has begun a wave of strikes against targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran."

"Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force conducted large-scale strikes in order to establish aerial superiority and to pave the path to Tehran."

המראות מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה דובר צה"ל

Earlier this morning, the IDF revealed the extensive scope of the Israeli Air Force’s activity over the past 24 hours as part of the strike in Iran.

The figures and footage from the command center and the runways testify to the intensity of the blow delivered to regime infrastructure in Tehran.

Over 1,200 munitions were dropped by Israeli Air Force fighter jets in the past day alone. The strikes focused on strategic targets, air defense systems, and military infrastructure across Iran.