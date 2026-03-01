הכנת כוחות חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן דובר צה"ל

The IDF revealed this morning (Sunday) the extensive scope of the Israeli Air Force’s activity over the past 24 hours as part of the strike in Iran.

The figures and footage from the command center and the runways testify to the intensity of the blow delivered to regime infrastructure in Tehran.

Over 1,200 munitions were dropped by Israeli Air Force fighter jets in the past day alone. The strikes focused on strategic targets, air defense systems, and military infrastructure across Iran.

המראות מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה דובר צה"ל

Sources in Iran earlier told the Reuters news agency that shortly before the strike on his residence, Iran’s Supreme Leader was meeting with his senior advisers Ali Larijani, Ali Shamkhani, and additional officials at a secure location.

One American source noted that Khamenei had been scheduled to hold the meeting in the evening in Tehran, but Israeli intelligence identified that the meeting was taking place on Saturday morning, prompting the strikes to be moved forward.

According to The Wall Street Journal, senior political and military leaders in Iran were holding a meeting at which they could all have been killed simultaneously.

On Saturday morning, according to Israeli sources, intelligence officers identified not just one meeting, but three - including the one attended by Khamenei.

The moment was described as so unique that a decision was made to strike in broad daylight, with Israeli aircraft dropping 30 bombs on Khamenei’s residence, leaving it burned and destroyed.

“Khamenei could not evade our intelligence and the most sophisticated surveillance systems," Trump said. “In close cooperation with Israel, there was nothing he - or the other leaders killed alongside him - could have done."