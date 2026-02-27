Jeremy Corbyn, the notorious anti-Israel former leader of Britain’s Labour party, is expected to become the parliamentary leader of the leftist Your Party after his supporters gained control of the party’s leadership committee, reported the BBC.

Corbyn’s supporters, known as "The Many," won 14 of the 24 seats on the party's central executive committee (CEC), compared to seven seats for "Grassroots Left" supporters, who were endorsed by former Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

Corbyn stated that party members had voted for "a mass, socialist party that takes the fight" to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

"The Many" have indicated that they will elect Corbyn as parliamentary leader if they win the CEC election.

Corbyn, who served as Labour leader from 2015 to 2020, resigned following Labour’s worst electoral defeat since 1935.

He is notorious for his anti-Israel stance. During his time as Labour leader, Corbyn infamously stirred up controversy by calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" . He initially refused to apologize for those comments but later walked them back .

British Jews also voiced deep concern over his disturbing links to a wide range of extremists, spanning far-right Holocaust deniers , an antisemitic Christian minister and Islamist terrorist groups.

In November of 2022, Corbyn was permanently banned from running as a candidate for the Labour party. He ran as an independent in the most recent election before forming Your Party with Sultana.

Sultana, who is also known for her anti-Israel views, said after the results of Thursday’s vote were announced that she affirmed her commitment "to building a socialist, anti-imperialist, anti-Zionist party that is democratic, member-led, and focused on delivering real material change for our communities."

Sultana has repeatedly accused the UK government of complicity in what she called “genocide" for supplying arms to Israel.