“Welcome back to this week’s episode of How Antizionist Are You? with your host, Gary Lineker.”

“Tonight’s contestants are: Green Party leader, Jew, LGBTQ campaigner and part-time hypnotist - Zack Polanski!

And facing him, co-leader of Your Party, the former Labour MP who recently criticised her own partner in crime and last season’s champion, Jeremy Corbyn (who has just backed fellow antisemite Zohran Mamdani for NY mayer, ed.) for not being antisemitic enough - Zarah Sultana!

Our studio audience tonight includes Greta Thunberg and the Flotilla Crew, fresh from rehearsals for their upcoming Ceasefire-Breaking Cruise to Gaza. Bon voyage, and remember, nothing says peace like trying to restart a war!

Special guests on the panel: Bella Hadid, representing Fashion for Freedom from Facts; Bob Vylan, here to prove once again that decibels are a substitute for depth; and the self-anointed conscience of the British Left, Owen Jones, tweeting “context matters” before the autocue’s even finished.

And as ever, our house band is led by Roger Waters, joining us live from his sold-out World Tour of Iran, promoting his new album Another Brick in the Moral Wall.

Now, onto Round One: Blame the Jews!, where contestants race to link every global crisis, from capitalism to climate change, to the Zionist entity. Bonus points for completing antisemitism bingo before the first ad break and remember, the winning words are “genocide,” “occupation,” “apartheid,” and “colonialism.”

Cue applause. Cue laughter. Cue collapse of moral clarity.

When Satire Becomes the News

The BBC may not yet have commissioned this show for Saturday night primetime, but it’s already far closer to reality than we could ever have imagined.

Because this week, life decided to write the script for us.

In remarks clearly aimed at slowing the Greens’ growing support among pro-'Palestine' activists, Zarah Sultana declared:

“We are the only anti-Zionist party in the UK. The Greens are not an anti-Zionist party; they want to continue diplomatic relations with a genocide and apartheid state.”

She wasn’t trying to persuade voters of her vision for Britain, she was trying to outdo Zack Polanski in a contest of hate. Desperate to prove that her party detests the world’s only Jewish state more than his, Sultana went further still, pledging to sever all ties with Israel and leave NATO altogether, because, as she put it, “at the heart of that is the politics of anti-Zionism and anti-imperialism.”

In response, Polanski’s supporters quickly reminded her that his credentials for hating the only Jewish state were hardly lacking.

At the Green Party’s annual conference earlier this month, with Polanski’s backing, delegates passed a motion calling for Israel’s military to be designated a terrorist organisation and for Britain to apologise for the Balfour Declaration.

Yes, you read that right: he wants Israel to be outlawed from having an army and Britain to apologise to the world for having played its part in the creation of the only Jewish state.

The parody, it seems, is no longer parody at all. The show is on air and both contestants are performing passionately.

The Joke That Isn’t a Joke

It would be funny if it weren’t real. But the political reality that we’re witnessing in Britain today is a grotesque competition of ideological one-upmanship, where various combos of the progressive Left and Islamist fundamentalists seem locked in a game of who can denounce Israel louder, faster, and with greater moral certainty.

Every weekend, the same chorus: rainbow flags and Jihadi terror flags, socialist banners and Hamas slogans, marching together through London as if irony itself had been assassinated.

What unites them is not shared vision but shared vilification. Not a common dream, but a common enemy.

Photo: Protesters shout slogans against Israel’s military operation in Gaza Strip during the annual Pride parade, in Manchester, England, June 15, 2024

Strange Bedfellows

How do two belief systems so utterly misaligned, one that preaches intersectional inclusivity and gender fluidity, and another that criminalises homosexuality and subjugates women, find themselves shoulder to shoulder under the same banner?

How do climate activists, trans campaigners and feminist collectives march arm in arm with men who celebrate October 7th, who cheer the murder of women, children and queers in the name of God?

And how do those same activists, who cry for justice in every other context, remain silent, or worse, gleeful, when Jewish blood is spilled?

The answer is as old as Europe itself. They’ve found unity through a single shared conviction: that the Jews, and the world’s only Jewish state, are to blame. For everything.

The antizionism they so proudly perform is nothing more than antisemitism in drag, louder, brasher, and ever more shameless.

Photo: Swedish climate activist poses with a Palestinian flag before embarking on her flotilla mission to Gaza, September, 2025

Hate as a Unifying Force

There is no ideological coherence here. The alliance between the far Left and Islamists is not built on shared values but on shared venom.

For the progressives, anti-Zionism offers a moral high ground, a way to perform virtue while indulging in hate. For Islamists, it provides legitimacy, a Western echo chamber for their oldest prejudices.

Together, they’ve built a movement whose foundations are the rubble of reason.

One that cheers for “freedom” while waving the flags of those who would outlaw it. That claims to fight oppression while aligning with theocratic fascists. That shouts “justice for all” while meaning “all but the Jews.”

History’s Echo

This isn’t new.

The 1930s alliance between the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Nazi Germany was built on the same premise. Haj Amin al-Husseini met with Hitler, Himmler and Eichmann, pledging Arab support for the “final solution” in exchange for help exterminating the Jews of Palestine. It made no difference that Hitler had categorically stated the racial inferiority of all non-White Europeans, his pragmatism around the singular goal to exterminate global Jewry trumped the underlying philosophy on which the very principal of Nazism was built upon.

And so while the language was different, the uniforms sharper and certainly the intention far more explicit, the logic remains identical. Hatred of Jews has always had a unique gravitational pull: it can bend moral compasses and bridge ideological chasms.

Then, as now, people who should despise one another found common purpose in despising Jews.

Photo: Adolf Hitler meeting with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem in Berlin, 28th Nov, 1948

The Polanski-Ali / Corbyn-Sultana Paradox

And so we arrive at perhaps the strangest pairings of all, case study number one, Zack Polanski and Mothin Ali, co-leaders of the Green Party.

A gay Jewish man and a Muslim activist who celebrated October 7th and has made no secret of his disdain for Israel, united, somehow, under the banner of equality and environmental justice.

It’s the political equivalent of an arranged marriage between a vegan and a butcher. The vows sound good, but everyone knows it ends in blood.

Then there’s Corbyn and Sultana, the founding duo of the bizarrely named Your Party.

He, the man who normalised antisemitic rhetoric in mainstream British politics; she, the student of that school, now positioning herself as his moral superior, a generational relay of resentment.

Together, they’ve built a movement that unites trade unionists, climate crusaders, and Islamist hardliners under one shared slogan: “It’s Israel’s fault.”

The Fragility of Hate

But alliances built on hate always crumble. They have to.

They suppress contradictions, but can’t erase them. They promise equality, but practice hypocrisy. And they cannot survive the moment their shared enemy stops being enough.

Already we see it. Islamist leaders denouncing LGBTQ+ marchers as “degenerates.” Feminists realising that their male allies on the megaphone don’t think women should speak at all.

What binds them is not solidarity, it’s spite and spite is an acid that eventually consumes everything it touches.

Zohran Mamdani and Jeremy Corbyn Reuters

Movements Built on Hate Collapse, Movements Built on Hope Endure

What the Left once understood, what it has tragically forgotten, is that the measure of progressivism is not how loudly you oppose your enemies, but how consistently you uphold your principles.

You cannot claim to fight for human rights while cheering the murder of Jews. You cannot claim to stand for inclusion while marching with those who would criminalise being gay. You cannot call for peace while applauding those who seek annihilation.

If your coalition only functions through hate, it is not a movement.

It is a mob.

And so yes, the parody game show is real, only it’s played on our streets, our campuses, our screens. Each week, new contestants audition for moral purity, shouting louder than the last, desperate to prove that their virtue is measured by their venom.

But history tells us that long after their hate collapses, we’ll still be here, louder, prouder, and alive. We’ve outlasted empires, pogroms, inquisitions, and genocides. We’ve rebuilt from ashes, sung through sorrow, and danced while those who tried to erase us are ruined.

Theirs is a coalition of hate, brittle, borrowed, and built on sand. Ours is not a people defined by persecution, but by perseverance, not by tragedy, but by transcendence, tested, eternal, and built on a generational foundation of memory and meaning.

They mistake volume for strength and rage for righteousness. But their voices will fade, as they always do and when they do, we will still be standing.

Because hate burns out.

But life endures.

Always has. Always will.