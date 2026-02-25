אהבת השם הגיע להתאמן עם פצועי צה"ל אלי מנדלבאום

Instead of focusing solely on rest and recovery after his recent victory over his Turkish opponent, MMA fighter Ahavat Hashem Gordon chose to come and stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel’s wounded soldiers at Belev Echad’s home in Kiryat Ono.

“After such a fight, the body is wounded and needs time to heal," those close to the visit said. “But Ahavat Hashem chose love and responsibility over rest."

The visit took place at Belev Echad’s home in Kiryat Ono, a central hub where wounded IDF soldiers receive ongoing support, community, and rehabilitation.

The MMA project at Belev Echad described the day as "a rare privilege: hosting a fighter who brings honor to the Jewish people and the State of Israel not only through athletic achievement, but through heart and action."

Belev Echad, founded by Rabbi Uriel Vigler and his wife Shevy, supports hundreds of wounded soldiers through long-term rehabilitation, emotional care, and community-building. Among its initiatives is a dedicated MMA program, designed to help wounded soldiers reconnect with their bodies, rebuild confidence, and channel trauma into strength and control.

“This is exactly what our MMA program is about," said Rabbi Uriel Vigler. “Fighting is not only physical. It’s mental and emotional. When Ahavat Hashem Gordon walks in here, our soldiers see someone who understands that battle - and who chooses to fight with love."

Shevy Vigler added: “Our soldiers immediately feel authenticity. Ahavat Hashem didn’t come as a celebrity - he came as family. That kind of presence gives our fighters hope, dignity, and belief in themselves again."

Among the soldiers present was Matan Eisenberg, a wounded IDF soldier currently in rehabilitation, who described the impact of the visit by stating: “He didn’t come above us - he came with us. He listened, he respected us, he made us feel seen. After everything we’ve been through, that kind of connection gives real strength."

Throughout the visit, Gordon spent time speaking with soldiers, hearing their stories, sharing hugs and quiet moments.

“Today, we brought joy to many people," organizers said at the end of the visit. “But more importantly, we delivered a clear message - of inspiration, faith, and belief. Here, together, everything is possible."