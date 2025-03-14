Hundreds of wounded IDF soldiers, who fought on the frontlines of Gaza, the northern border, and Judea and Samaria, gathered today at The Terminal hall in Petach Tikva for a Purim celebration. For many of the soldiers present, this was their first time in months surrounded by so many comrades and outside a hospital or rehabilitation center.

Among them was Nadav, a 22-year-old combat soldier from Golani’s 51st Battalion, who was severely injured in Gaza. Born and raised in Petach Tikva, Nadav had dreamed of serving in Golani since childhood. His journey in the IDF was marked by relentless determination, intense battles, and unimaginable loss. During the Swords of Iron war, he fought in some of the war’s most brutal encounters, including the fierce battle in Shejaiya. His injuries forced him into a long recovery process.

Reflecting on the event, Nadav shared:

"Being here today, after everything we've been through, is overwhelming. For months, I was in a hospital bed, dealing with pain, with memories, with questions. And now, to be here, surrounded by my brothers, celebrating Purim together—it's a feeling I can't put into words. It reminds me that even after the battle ends, we are never alone."

The event was organized by Belev Echad, an organization dedicated to supporting wounded soldiers through rehabilitation programs, emotional support, and long-term care. Since its founding, Belev Echad has been a pillar of strength for those who sacrificed for Israel, offering them a community, resources, and a path forward as they navigate life after injury.

"You have already given everything for this country," said Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, the founders of the Belev Echad support organization, addressing the soldiers. "You have faced unimaginable hardships, fought with courage, and paid a heavy price. Now, it is our responsibility to stand with you, to support you, and to remind you that you are never alone. Belev Echad is your family, today and always."

The event included music, laughter, and emotional reunions, and a rare sense of normalcy amidst the lengthy recovery process.