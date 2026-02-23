The diplomatic corridors of Washington and Brussels are currently vibrating with the familiar, high-pitched frequency of moral outrage. The catalyst? Recent remarks by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel regarding the historical and strategic legitimacy of "Greater Israel."

While the "Middle East Establishment"-that entrenched class of career diplomats and academics-scrambles to issue "contextualizations" and "clarifications," they are missing the most significant geopolitical shift of the decade.

This isn't a diplomatic gaffe. It is a long-overdue collision with reality.

For over fifty years, the international community has been held hostage by the "1967-border paradigm." This framework assumes that peace is a mathematical equation: land divided by two equals stability. Yet, decades of intifadas, billions in squandered aid, and the transformation of Gaza into a terror fortress have proven this equation is not just flawed-it is terminal. By moving the goalposts toward a recognition of Israel's historical and security-based sovereignty over the heartlands of Judea and Samaria, the current administration is finally speaking the only language the Middle East respects: the language of the victor.

The Failure of Managed Conflict

The traditional approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been "conflict management," a polite term for subsidizing a stalemate. This approach has allowed the Palestinian Arab leadership in both Ramallah and Gaza to maintain a permanent state of "revolutionary waiting." They wait for the West to pressure Israel; they wait for international boycotts to bite; they wait for a demographic miracle.

As long as the 1967 borders remained the "holy grail" of diplomacy, the Palestinian Authority had no incentive to change. Why negotiate in good faith when the world guarantees you a state on a silver platter, regardless of your support for terror or your refusal to recognize a Jewish state?

The victory model argues that peace only occurs when the defeated side acknowledges its loss and gives up its war aims. The Ambassador’s rhetoric on "Greater Israel" is the first step in forcing that acknowledgment. It signals to the Palestinian Arab elite that the clock has not only stopped-it is moving backward. The "land for peace" era is over; we have entered the era of "sovereignty for stability."

Reality-Based Diplomacy

Critics argue that such rhetoric "inflames the region." This is a tired trope that ignores the actual data of 2026. While the West frets over headlines, the Arab world is moving on. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) recently saw its combined GDP jump to $2.3 trillion. These states-Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain-are not looking for another "forever war" or a failed state on their doorstep. They are looking for security partners to counter the Iranian-Russian axis.

When the U.S. signals that it will no longer indulge the fantasy of a return to the 1967 lines, it actually stabilizes the region. It removes the ambiguity that Iran exploits to radicalize the Palestinian Arab cause. It forces the "moderate" Arab states to deal with the Israel they have, rather than the Israel the State Department wishes existed.

Forcing the Hand of Ramallah

The most provocative-and necessary-element of this shift is how it impacts Palestinian internal logic. For decades, the Palestinian leadership has been "incentivized to fail." By making the 1967 borders "disputed" rather than "settled," the U.S. is finally creating a cost for Palestinian Arab rejectionism.

If the Palestinian Authority wants a seat at the table, they must now negotiate from a position of profound weakness. This is not "unfair"; it is the historical norm for the side that has rejected every peace offer for half a century. Only when they realize that the "Greater Israel" reality is consolidating on the ground will they have the courage to abandon the "Right of Return" and other maximalist fantasies that make peace impossible.

The Iran Connection

We cannot view this in a vacuum. As the U.S. and Iran head toward a "fateful" meeting in Geneva, the rhetoric of strength in Jerusalem is the best leverage Washington has. While Tehran pumps shoulder-fired missiles into the region, the U.S. must show that its alliances are immutable.

The "Middle East Establishment" will tell you that the Ambassador’s words have "set back the peace process." On the contrary: by killing the illusion of 1967, they have started the only peace process that has a chance of succeeding. It is a process based on strength, sovereignty, and the undeniable reality of an Israel that has already won.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx