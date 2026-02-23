A significant development has occurred in the investigation into the deaths of workers in the disaster at the Ashdod oil refinery. The police arrested the supplier of equipment for the factory and decided to increase the suspicion against him to murder with indifference.

The victims of the disaster were Irina Radchuk (52), who left behind a husband and daughter, and Nitzan Goykhman (39), who left behind a husband and three children. Both were residents of Ashdod and worked at the refinery as chemical engineers.

The suspect denied any connection to the incident during his investigation. According to him, the containers he supplied to the refinery contained medical air, not oxygen, and he has no connection to the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The police stated, "This is a complex investigation that requires a thorough review of all the data before making decisions regarding criminal measures. As the investigation progresses and in accordance with its findings, the necessary steps will be taken according to law. Tomorrow, the police are expected to submit a request to extend the suspect's detention."