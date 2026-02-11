Medical teams are performing resuscitation efforts on two women, around 50 years old, who lost consciousness inside a refinery near Ashdod.

Initial suspicion indicates the incident may have been caused by a hazardous materials leak, but the Police reported that they have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the workplace accident and noted that at this time there is no concern of hazardous materials leaking outside the facility and no danger to the public.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), at 11:05 a report was received at the 101 emergency hotline regarding two women found unconscious at a factory in the Ashdod area.

Paramedics and EMTs who arrived quickly at the scene determined that the two were without pulse or breathing and began advanced resuscitation efforts.