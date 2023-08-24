The Central District Prosecutor's Office has invited the family of four-year-old Refael Edna to a meeting this Sunday.

Edna was killed earlier this year in a hit-and-run traffic accident. The Prosecutor's Office is weighing charging the driver of the vehicle with abandonment instead of manslaughter, if any charges will be pressed at all.

The meeting was set "due to the emotions which the family is going through, as was seen in previous meetings and even in the media," the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office will meet with the family in order to present to them an up-to-date assessment of the situation and allow them to present their position and express their claims and complaints.

During the meeting, the Prosecutor's Office will allow the family to watch footage from the day of the accident.

The meeting represents part of the efforts to maintain contact with the family and its attorneys.

The Edna family has begun to fight against the decision not to charge the driver of the vehicle which hit Refael with manslaughter. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the traffic investigators declared that the accident was unavoidable, meaning the driver had no possibility of preventing the accident.

"The accident did not take place at a crosswalk but on a road which had a traffic island with plants in it, and therefore it was found that the driver drove with the speed permitted under law, about 55 kilometers per hour, and essentially had no responsibility for the accident occurring - only for abandoning the minor," the Prosecutor's Office said.