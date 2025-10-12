A video circulating on social media shows security guards escorting New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani away from a Manhattan square after angry protesters confronted him, shouting “Antisemite.”

In the footage, Mamdani can be seen being cornered in Foley Square on Friday as demonstrators approached him, shouting insults.

Mamdani, who has publicly expressed support for Palestinians and previously declared that he would arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli leader were to visit New York, appears surrounded by his security detail while protesters attempt to reach him. In the background, people can be heard shouting, “Antisemite!” and “Denounce Hezbollah! Denounce Sharia law!”

Despite efforts by his guards to push the crowd back, the protesters refused to retreat, forcing Mamdani’s team to rush him to his vehicle. One protester was seen forcefully shoving one of Mamdani’s security guards, who did not respond.

The incident occurred after Mamdani had spoken at Foley Square in support of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is facing charges related to an alleged loan fraud involving property she owns in Virginia.

Just days earlier, on October 7, Mamdani posted a message criticizing the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, but went on to harshly accuse Israel of committing what he called “genocide.”