President Ramaphosa’s goons are set to lose major cities in the 2026 local government elections. The fateful question is how he and his doomed ANC party reacted. Their department of international relations, securely in Islamist hands, blamed Israel’s diplomat for dabbling in domestic politics. It declared Ariel Seiderman persona non grata and instructed him to quit the country pronto. In a tit-for-tat, Israel expelled the ANC’s ambassador to Ramallah, believed by Israel-haters to be the capital of “Palestine" as though the country were real and Abbas the elected head of state.

Coinciding with the expulsions, Iran’s revolutionary guards partook of naval drills off Simonstown naval base on the Cape coast. South Africa’s crippled if not inoperative navy, together with the real war ships of China and Russia completed the flotilla.

Close to this time the Iranian regime unleashed the most violent crackdown ever on protestors. As many as 30,000 freedom-yearning martyrs were gunned down. Body bags ran out and mass graves were dug. Beholden to Iran for bailing it out, Ramaphosa and his party uttered not a peep. They did call for the UN Security Council to meet.

To get the head around the blatant Islamist capture of a majority Christian country, the key is Naledi Pandor a black convert to Islam. From the President’s picked foreign minister, she got deployed to the Nelson Mandela Foundation . Here she rebooted this hallowed body to her dark anti-Jew, anti-Christian outlook.

Denigrating Christian Zionism as a “force for genocide, Pandor promises money to anyone prepared to combat it. She’ll see to it that idiot donors lured by the Mandela name will be financing the African terrorist group Boko Haram, (Translated as, “Western education is a sin.") Notably in Nigeria, but even in Mozambique on the country’s border, the terrorist group abducts schoolgirls, beheads Christians and drives indigenous tribe people into oblivion. About the expulsion of Israel’s chargé d'affaire, a US state department spokesman called it,

“Poor foreign policy choices. Expelling a diplomat for calling out the ANC’s ties to Hamas and other antisemitic radicals prioritises grievance politics over the good of South Africa and its citizens."

He meant that Ramaphosa’s crew regard the country and its people as expendable in a helter-skelter to ransack the country while they can. In short, self-destruction has gone down to the wire. The atrocity of what Pandor has made of the Nelson Mandela name is testimony from the pit of hell. Her Islamist Jew-hatred is equal to that for Christianity which :

“Conflates biblical prophecy with political support for Israeli settler colonialism and remains a driving force in legitimising occupation, apartheid, and genocide. Deeply rooted in colonial history and amplified by global networks, this ideology has been a barrier to achieving peace and justice for Palestinians. The misuse of religious scripture to justify domination and discrimination is something we know all too well in South Africa."

The real live Mandela made a stark contrast. In his epic struggle against apartheid he acknowledged his debt to Zionism in his memoir , referencing an admiration for Zionist leaders. Even Menachem Begin’s book became his guide to guerrilla warfare . Nor was Mandela too big to admit that he learned from Arthur Goldreich, a South African Jew who fought with Israel’s pre-independence militia, the Palmach.

What then was the real motive for expelling Israel’s diplomat? What did his gross interference in domestic politics amount to? It amounted to the most basic human need of all. It came down to Water.

The problem as President Ramaphosa and his merry bandits saw it was that Israel’s diplomat had done the unforgivable. Keeping to diplomatic norms, Ariel Seiderman had forsaken four walls and a desk for humanity outreach. As a former Israeli ambassador confirmed, “I spent four years in South Africa, and I never asked permission to go anywhere." Yet the Jew-mad ANC blocked the junior diplomat from trying to solve a deadly water crisis in the Eastern Cape, among the poorest provinces. Why?

Three decades after assuming power, the ruling party still ignores the country’s Human Rights Commission that basic human rights are being violated. A third of families have no plumbing; pit latrines are the rule; people share water with animals.

In perfect sync the tyrants of Tehran stare down their own self-inflicted water nemesis: Tehran may have to be evacuated because taps have run dry. A copy cat of the Eternal Law: Iran and its ANC proxy are in lockstep to self destruction.

On his trip to the Eastern Cape, Israel’s diplomat met the AbaThembu King who’d gone to Israel and returned wildly impressed with what he’d discovered. He subsequently met 50 other traditional leaders. They visited hospitals and universities and shared the visits on social media. Everything was as transparent as can possibly be. Of course they wanted to call on Israel, the leader in water management throughout Africa. What did the ANC’s fat thieving cadres have to offer?

The party’s Secretary General, Fikile April Mbalula gave the brutal answer: the diplomat’s engagements did not support its “Palestine" policy. The ANC could never tolerate optics so destructive to its anti-Jew policies. It had taken Israel to The Hague for genocide. It was beholden to Iran for baling it out of bankruptcy. It had become a diplomatic proxy to complement its terrorist proxies. Expel or be damned.

Depriving the ANC’s own black people never got a second thought. According to Chief Rabbi Goldstein , the water situation in the province’s Nelson Mandela Bay metro is so critical that:

“Councils issue notices, do not drink water". Diarrheal disease, he notes, is rampant and among the young a major cause of death. Schools have to be closed due to deadly sanitation risks.

That’s how much President Ramaphosa (the billionaire who never started a business in his life) hates the Jew-state and the Jews. Like the Iranian mullahs prepared to gamble all on the impossible goal of destroying Israel, Jew hatred got the better of the bulky president and the gangster state he perfected.

Surely President Trump will come down on the whole bang shoot like a ton of bricks. Beyond all expectations, no! Unaccountably the MAGA president and lieutenants gave South Africa’s preferential trade agreement, known as ALGOA, a year of grace. This is worth billions to South Africa in tariff-free entry to the US market.

Yet a legal flashpoint looms. When Ramaphosa as chairman of cellular operator MTN, embroiled it in a 49% stake in Iran’s second-largest mobile network operator, he violated the US Anti-Terrorism Act. Damages are being sought on behalf of US military members and civilians killed or wounded in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017. Iran’s decision to shut down communications during its deadly crackdown on protests, without informing the MTN group, will no doubt exacerbate the fallout .

Especially South African Jewish leaders who welcomed Ramaphosa as President like the knight in shining armour forgot one point: when Vice President, he’d looked over President Zuma’s shoulder year and after year as the latter sold government functions, including tax collection and treasury, to Indian mafia brothers, now on the run from arrest warrants. He looked on as Zuma and the Gupta brothers offered the latter’s Finance Minister R500 million to give them access to the Treasury. A fellow of moral fibre, he resisted. When Ramaphosa took the throne, he made him Finance Minister. Then in 2018 the man quit, admitting to having visited the Gupta gangsters.

“We know exactly what to do so Iran can also have plentiful water," said Netanyahu. “The thirst for water in Iran is only matched by the thirst for freedom." He could easily have had the Eastern Cape in mind . He recounted to the Iranian people how:

"The tyrants of Tehran preferred sending hundreds of billions of dollars not to you, to Hamas, Hezbollah to the Houthis - instead of funding your hospitals, your schools and your roads. So much money has been burnt to hell."

“To hell" is right. Ramaphosa and his doomed party may have cause to remember, and to rue, God’s eternal curse. “Him that curses you I will curse."

Steve Apfel, a veteran authority on anti-Zionism, is a prolific author of non-fiction and fiction. He blogs at Balaam’s Curse.