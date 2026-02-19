A delegation of UN ambassadors, led by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp today (Thursday), as part of an official trip to Poland to commemorate the Holocaust and the global fight against antisemitism.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated: "Together with the delegation of UN ambassadors, we visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp today. Here we understand exactly where hatred leads when the world is silent."

He continued: "While we stand where six million Jews were murdered, the Iranian terrorist regime continues to call for the destruction of Israel and orchestrate terrorism against Jewish people around the world."

"The world cannot say 'never again' and continue to give a platform to murderers.

"We will not forget and we will not forgive," Danon said.