US Vice President JD Vance stated that recent talks with Iranian officials "went well," but Iran has not accepted all of President Donald Trump's red lines.

Speaking with Fox News today (Tuesday), Vance differentiated the current talks with Iran over its illicit nuclear weapons program from the talks that led to the signing of the JCPOA in 2015, an agreement that was widely criticized as failing to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and even legitimizing its nuclear weapons program through its sunset clauses.

President Trump "has shown very clearly that he is not Barack Obama," Vance stated. "He takes a much different approach to America's national security, and he's much more willing to act aggressively to defend America's national security."

"The President of the United States is very much trying to find a solution here, whether it's through diplomatic options or through another option, that means that the Iranians cannot have a nuclear weapon. That has always been the main focus," he said.

The Vice President added that it is important for the American people to understand that the Iranian regime "is one of the most hostile and also one of the most irrational regimes in the world. You can't have people like that have the most dangerous weapon known to man. It would be awful for our security. It would be awful for the future of our children. That is the goal of the President of the United States and he's got a lot of options and a lot of tools to make sure that doesn't happen."