While Shvat announced its arrival with sunshine and blossoming fruit trees, Adar continues to assure us that despite the cold days here and some snow there, spring is here. There may be stormy weather on Purim but the costumes and the holiday will not be ruined.

We all need relaxation from the tense and dangerous, stormy month.

The holiday of Purim is connected to the Torah on many levels. At the most obvious, we are instructed that our battle with Agag and Amalek is eternal, in retribution for its unprovoked attack on Bnei Yisrael when they left Egypt, attacking the weak and vulnerable among us. Just as Amalek’s desire to destroy us is eternal, we are commanded to destroy any remembrance of Amalek, and to never forget what they had done.

The obliteration of Amalek is one of the two commandments given Bnei Yisrael upon entering Eretz Yisrael. They must build the Beit Hamikdash, and they must destroy Amalek.

וְהָיָה בְּהָנִיחַ ה' אֱלֹקיךָ לְךָ מִכָּל־אֹיְבֶיךָ מִסָּבִיב, בָּאָרֶץ אֲשֶׁר ה'־אֱלֹקיךָ נֹתֵן לְךָ נַחֲלָה לְרִשְׁתָּהּ--תִּמְחֶה אֶת־זֵכֶר עֲמָלֵק, מִתַּחַת הַשָּׁמָיִם; לֹא, תִּשְׁכָּח. דברים כה:יט

When the Lord your God gives you rest from all the enemies around you in the land he is giving you to possess as an inheritance, you shall blot out the name of Amalek from under heaven. Do not forget! (Deut. 25:19)

History has shown how intertwined these two things are. When the Jewish people returned to Israel after the first exile, and wanted to rebuild the Beit Hamikdash, the sons of Haman intervened with the efforts of the tribe of Yehuda, and tried to prevent them from rebuilding it. Because of their interference, they were sentenced to death, and we read in Megillat Esther that the ten sons were indeed hanged.

We see that Megillat Esther and Purim and the commandment to build the Beit Hamikdash are connected. This is why we read about the obliteration of Amalek before Purim.

Purim shows us how danger can turn into hope. Every Haman who attempts to eliminate us, לכלותנו, will perish.

עם ישראל חי

The People of Israel live!

Just like Haman's plan did not materialize, neither did Hamas's plan. We saw the miracle of all the חטופים, hostages, coming home either to rebuild their lives or, sadly, to be buried in the Land of Israel.

עצו עצה ותופר דברו דבר ולא יקום כי עמנו קל

Form a plot, but it will be foiled, make declarati​ons [against us], but they will not be fulfilled​, because God is with us! (Isaiah 8)

