Channel 12 commentator Amit Segal responded to remarks made last week by former prime minister Ehud Barak, who claimed regarding billionaire Jeffrey Epstein - accused of serious sexual offenses against minors - that “I was not aware of the nature of his offenses until 2019. You will get nothing from me but the truth."

Segal sought to argue that Barak did in fact know. “Beyond the fact that in the past Ehud Barak was accused of dementia, I’m starting to think it’s true. When they call a public phone in prison, what do they think - that he’s a billionaire but doesn’t have money for a cellphone?"

The commentator presented an email sent in January 2015 containing a link to an article related to Barak and Epstein in which the word “pedophilia" appeared. “Ehud Barak is blatantly lying when he says he was unaware of Epstein’s offenses. He did millions in business with him, sat with him, and hid from partners that he was the investor. Barak explains that he came there and saw all the leaders embracing him.

Without comparing anything, Barak has for years called to stop cooperating with and to boycott Benjamin Netanyahu because of the indictments against him. That doesn’t interest him when leaders - headed by Trump - are embracing him. So Barak clings to the claim that he didn’t hear about Epstein because Bill Clinton was there? It’s a disgrace."