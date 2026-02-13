The Book of E’yov (Job) 14,4:

"מִי יִתֵן טָהוֹר מִטָמֵא - לֹא אֶחָד" - "Who can bring a clean thing out of an unclean? Is it not the One God!?"

Around this verse, the Midrash (Bamidbar Raba 19,1) lists several "impossible" transitions that only Hashem could have orchestrated - (brought below in translation):

Avraham from his father Terah (a righteous man from an idolater).

Hezekiah from Ahaz (a saintly king from a wicked father).

Israel from the Nations (a holy people emerging from pagan origins).

The World to Come from This World (eternal life from a physical, decaying existence).

Ending with the foregone conclusion:

Who did this? Who commanded this? Who decreed this? Is it not the Unique One of the world!"

The present-day meeting of Ya’akov, Eisav, and Yishmael

China, India and the continent of Africa make up more than half the world’s population of 8.3 billon. But at this point in time, the eyes of the world are glued to three very different, unique individuals, who are meeting to shape the destiny of the Middle East and possibly the world.

The three figures are descendants of personalities who we meet in the Book of Bereishiet and were indeed destined from birth to shape humanity’s future:

Ya’akov - the Jew. His brother, the evil Aisav (Esau) - father of Christian Europe ("wild man" פרא אדם), and Yishmael - the Moslem.

Leading the talks are Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the Jew, Khamenei, the Shiite Moslem, and President Donald Trump, the Christian.

Shemot (Exodus) 23:32: Thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor with their gods.

A bad move by any one of these individuals could produce a violent reaction, possibly a world war.

Each in his own way represents a long tradition based on a religion that dreams of world conquest. The Christians through international economic and financial control, the Moslems through Jihad at the point of the sword, and the Jews through encouraging universal recognition of the eternal Creator of all that exists, with His point of connection to the material world, the Bet Hamikdash in Yerushalayim.

These three societies based on religious differences cannot live together under the same roof. Oceans of blood, both Jewish blood and gentile, have been spilled by the descendants of Eisav and Yishmael, and according to our reliable sources they will eventually mutually destruct, leaving the Jewish nation to lead the survivors of these wars to a better world, as taught by our prophets.

We are now in the eye of the destructive hurricane sweeping through the world, but we the Jewish nation are protected by Hashem’s promise to guard His nation from the bolts of lightning and roaring thunder.

Hashem in his wisdom has brought together at the fulcrum of current events the descendants of the biblical ancients - two who are outside of God’s intimate covenant but believe they are in it, and the third who is deeply in it, but at times acts as if he is not so sure.

Who did this? Who commanded this? Who decreed this? Is it not the Unique One of the world!"

Is it wise to wait for the enemy to act?

"Reliable" news reporters are competing in guessing why our Prime Minister hurriedly went to meet eye to eye with President Trump. No one knows, and possibly the truth will never leak out.

Permit me to submit my theory.

In 1945, President Harry Truman made a decision. If the US would have to invade the Japanese homeland, the cost in American casualties could amount to a million (some military experts predicted a smaller number). He gave the order to drop two nuclear bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki which ended the bloodshed.

The Iranians are suffering from obsessive, compulsive hatred of the Jews and of Israel and do not hide their intention of using any and every means to eradicate the lives of 8 million Jews in Israel.

Is it wise to wait and see?!

The rest I leave to your imagination.

Shabbat Shalom,