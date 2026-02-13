What is your morning routine? For billions of people around the world, it involves a familiar sequence of activities: exercising, showering, drinking coffee, eating breakfast, checking social media, and rushing off to work.

Then there is the Jewish way to start the day. Jews begin with Torah study and prayer.

The first words out of our mouths are a thank you: Thank You, G-d, for returning my soul to me. We thank G-d for our sight, our strength, our ability to walk, to dress, and to function. We praise Him for His kindness and for the wondrous works of Creation. We declare our faith in Him and ask Him for a good day. Some Jews study Torah before prayer, some after prayer, and some do both, filling their minds with Divine thought at the very start of the day.

Why do Jews begin the day with holiness? The simple reason is that it sets the tone for the entire day. If our first thought is to acknowledge G-d, if our first words are words of gratitude, and if our first acts are to don a prayer shawl and tefillin, then the rest of our thoughts, words, and actions naturally follow.

It is like a train. No matter how many cars are hitched to the locomotive, the entire train follows its lead. The first car sets the direction, and all the others follow. Of course, each car dances to its own tune. One sways more in the wind, another less around a curve. One has soft music and couches; another has a restaurant; a third has sleeping berths. Yet they all move at the pace and in the direction set by the first car. Another example is like hinges to a door. The door swings in all directions, but always on the same hinge.

The same is true of the train of our thoughts, words, and actions throughout the day. Each has its own character, intent, and purpose. They are not all holy, nor are they all pretty. But they are all on the same train. If the first words out of our mouths are deliberately holy, the first thoughts mindfully purposeful, and the first actions directed toward G-d, then the tone has been set. We may stumble and tilt along the way, but we will end where we began - with G-d. (Keter Shem Tov 212)

The Borrower’s Liability

This brings us to a fascinating point of Jewish law in this week’s Torah portion. Mishpatim outlines many laws across a wide range of subjects, including those governing guardianship and liability for borrowed items. There are various levels of responsibility depending on the nature of the arrangement. The highest level of liability falls upon the borrower. The borrower enjoys full use of the item and pays nothing for it, and therefore bears full responsibility for any damage. So far, so good.

Then the Torah introduces a surprising twist. Suppose the borrower hires the owner to help him get started. Imagine I borrow your lawnmower and offer to pay you to show me how to use it. You agree, take the money, and graciously mow a row of grass for me. The moment you do that, the liability structure changes. I, the borrower, now bear no liability whatsoever; you, the owner, assume all responsibility. Remarkably, this is true even if you help me for free (Exodus 22:13; Bava Metzia 95b).

The reasoning is deceptively simple. When I borrow from you, I am beholden to you. When you work for me, you are beholden to me. It is impossible for both to be true at the same time. Therefore, if you are working for me, I am not liable (Rashbam).

Still, it feels unsettling - almost like entrapment. To understand this law more deeply, we need to view it through a different lens. When you come over to work with me, you demonstrate partnership. You invest in my success, whether for payment or out of friendship. In effect, you treat my yard as if it were your own. And just as you would not expect compensation if your lawnmower broke in your own yard, I am not required to compensate you if it breaks in mine. Your act transforms the interaction from a business transaction into a shared endeavor.

On Loan from G-d

Now consider this: each of us is on loan from G-d. He grants us life, and we repay Him by using our time, energy, and resources in ways He desires. When we perform a mitzvah or study Torah, we repay the loan. But when we sin or behave selfishly, we misuse the Divine life force entrusted to us.

It is like borrowing a car to drive to the grocery store and using it for drag racing instead. In that case, liability is obvious. Likewise, when we use our G-d-given vitality to mock others, abuse employees, or act selfishly, we damage a sacred gift. But how can we repay G-d? Lost time cannot be recreated. We cannot manufacture new hours and give them back to Him.

G-d in the Morning

The answer lies in involving G-d at the very beginning of the loan. The borrower's law applies only if the owner is hired at the time of borrowing. If the owner is hired later, the nature of the loan does not change. Timing is everything.

So too in our relationship with G-d. If we begin the day by praying and acknowledging Him the moment we awaken, He remains with us throughout the day. Even if we falter - even if we damage a moment of time with improper thoughts, words, or actions - G-d does not demand repayment. He sees Himself as our partner and works with us to repair what was broken.

This gives us a deeper appreciation for the Jewish morning routine. It is not only about setting the tone or choosing the train's direction. It is about inviting G-d into partnership at the very moment He grants us the loan of life. Each morning, when we open our eyes, our soul is returned to us on loan. If, at that moment, we think of Him, speak to Him, and perform a mitzvah for Him, He becomes our partner for the entire day.

If we begin the day focused solely on ourselves - exercising, showering, eating breakfast, drinking coffee - then we are on our own. If we invite G-d in later, during a break to put on tefillin or pray, He will listen and be present, but He will not assume the role of partner.

What is the difference between a G-d who listens and a G-d who partners? A partner walks with us. When we go off the rails, He helps guide us back. A G-d who listens is patient and compassionate, but ultimately He will seek repayment.

This is why the morning matters so much. Of course, the morning Jew may drink coffee and hop on the treadmill - but not first. The first priority is securing G-d’s partnership. Then, when we step onto the treadmill, we are not alone. And if we stumble, G-d is there to lift us up.

Rabbi Akiva Eiger once had an important meeting with a government official on behalf of the Jewish community. The matter was time-sensitive, and those accompanying him were anxious to leave as early as possible. When morning came, Rabbi Akiva Eiger insisted on praying slowly and with full concentration. His attendants hinted that he could shorten the prayer or delay it until after the meeting.

Rabbi Akiva Eiger declined. “If I rush my prayers," he said, “I may arrive on time - but I will arrive alone." He prayed calmly and only then set out. When they arrived, they discovered that the official had been unexpectedly delayed and had not yet begun receiving visitors. The meeting was eventually held and was successful. Rabbi Eiger remarked, “When we put G-d first in the morning, G-d arranges that the rest of the day for us."

This essay is based on the teachings of the Chidushei HaRim on Exodus 22:13 and Numbers 23:21, as well as Reshimah 130.