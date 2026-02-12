The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the death of a four-week-old baby at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod last Friday due to respiratory failure.

Following the incident, the ministry’s director-general ordered the formation of an external review committee to examine the case, the reporting of the death to the Ministry of Health, and the delay in sharing the information in real time.

According to reports, the baby had consumed Nutrilon products that had been recalled. However, the treating teams and the National Center for Forensic Medicine ruled out a clinical link between the consumption and the death.

The Ministry of Health stated that further tests will be conducted, and the review committee-including relevant experts-will also examine this issue.