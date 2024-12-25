In an emotional event that took place this evening (Wednesday) at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, Noam Levy, an IDF soldier who was seriously injured in combat in Gaza, lit the first candle of Hanukkah together with Major Dr. A., a doctor in a special IDF unit.

Dr. A. was the one who provided Noam with first aid in the field and ordered his rapid evacuation to the hospital, where he was given the treatment that saved his life.

The event was held in the hospital's nursery, a symbol of life and hope, in contrast to the tragedies of the war. Dr. A. said during the ceremony, "On Hanukkah we remember that the few can win against the many, and in the great darkness one can find the light. Seeing Noam here, lighting a Hanukkah candle in the nursery is the fulfillment of the values ​​we fight for – life, hope and victory.”

Noam Levy added, “This year’s Hanukkah is a holiday of a personal miracle for me. I am grateful to Dr. A. and the team at Assuta Ashdod who brought me back to life. Lighting the first candle here, in a place that brings life into the world – is proof that no enemy can extinguish our light.”

The hospital’s Director-General, Dr. Erez Barenboim, concluded, “In our hospital, we see our mission as not only to save lives, but also to restore light and hope to families and society as a whole. Seeing Noam and Dr. A. in the nursery – is a powerful connection between past, present and future, which shows that life always wins.”