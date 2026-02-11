Nitzan Goichman (39), a mother of three, is one of two workers who died in a refinery accident in Ashdod on Wednesday afternoon. The name of the second victim has not yet been released.

The women were found unconscious at the site. Medical teams performed prolonged resuscitation efforts but were unable to save them.

Initial reports suggest that defective work suits may have caused oxygen deprivation.

Magen David Adom paramedics confirmed that the women were unresponsive upon arrival and that all life-saving efforts failed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.