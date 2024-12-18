One explanation suggested for this decline is the impact of the ongoing war. However, dozens of complaints filed by Regavim with the civil administration regarding illegal construction this year have received responses citing “labor shortages due to the war” resulting in delays in enforcement. Nevertheless, in the first 10 months of 2024, the Civil Administration demolished 602 illegal Arab-built structures in Area C, compared to only 306 in all of 2023.

A more plausible explanation for the significant reduction in new illegal constructions can largely be attributed to the strategic selection of enforcement cases by the Civil Administration. This shift in strategy signifies a new approach compared to previous years, where the focus has now turned to demolishing large, permanent structures located along key highways and strategic locations, including the seam-line buffer zone (

as highlighted in Hanan Greenwood's recent expose in the Hebrew edition of Israel Hayom

). Notable among these demolitions were multi-story villas, such as one near the Tekoa-Jerusalem road in Eastern Gush Etzion, three villas in northern Samaria, and a large building opposite Efrat.