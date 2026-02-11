חיסול המחבל באסל הימוני דובר צה"ל

In a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) last week, terrorist Basam Hashem al-Fatah Himouni was eliminated.

Himouni, originally from Hebron, was a central figure in Hamas' terror network and had been operating against Israel for over two decades.

Himouni was behind the dispatch of the suicide bombers who carried out the double bombing on two buses in Be'er Sheva in August 2004. The deadly attack left 16 people dead and approximately 100 others injured. He was arrested by security forces shortly after the attack, in October 2004, and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2011, Himouni was released from Israeli prison as part of the "Shalit Deal," and was deported to Gaza. Since his release, he returned to terrorism, recruiting operatives and guiding terror activities.

According to a security statement, during the current war, Himouni was involved in the production and placement of explosive devices aimed at harming IDF forces operating in Gaza.

"His elimination represents an important and meaningful closure," a joint statement read. "The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to operate against any terrorist who attempts to advance and execute terror plans against IDF forces and the State of Israel's citizens."