הסתיים התרגיל הגדודי הראשון של החשמונאים דובר צה"ל

The “Yonatan" Battalion, the first standing battalion of the Hashmonaim Brigade, has completed its first battalion-level exercise in the Golan Heights. At the conclusion of the drill, the battalion was declared operational and is expected to take part in IDF operational activity in the near future.

During the exercise, the forces trained in open-area combat, conducting raids, and urban warfare. The Yonatan Battalion underwent specialized training in explosives, machine gun fire support, drones, NBC defense, and sniping - all adapted to the haredi lifestyle of the soldiers.

Commander of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan, said, “It is possible to be haredi and to be a combat soldier. You are making history - the Hashmonaim Brigade continues to establish itself as a fighting infantry brigade. This exercise and the establishment of the battalions are another significant step toward that goal."

He added, “I am proud of you, the brigade’s soldiers and commanders. You operate at a high operational standard while maintaining your unique identity."

Commander of the Yonatan Battalion, Lt. Col. Rabbi A., added, “We are in a historic period. We are raising G-d-fearing fighters - heroes, men of valor and men of truth. Outstanding individuals who go forward as pioneers before the camp."

In conclusion, he said, “We are building a process of trust and are at its beginning. The battalion exercise is part of the battalion’s operationalization - a high-quality infantry battalion that will be prepared for all missions in every arena. With strength and creativity."

First exercise for the Chashmonaim Brigade Photo: IDF Spokesperson