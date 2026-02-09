Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that Israel cannot tolerate the continued existence of Iran’s current regime, which he described as an existential threat.

“Our position is clear," Smotrich said. “The Iranian regime is a regime of terror. It openly declares its desire to destroy the State of Israel and backs those words with actions, producing conventional and non-conventional weapons and constructing a ring of fire around us. This is not something we can live with. Either it destroys us, or we destroy it."

Addressing relations with the United States, Smotrich acknowledged that differences may exist over how to confront Iran, but emphasized what he sees as strong coordination. “I believe the relationship between the current U.S. administration, the State of Israel, and the current prime minister is closer than I have ever seen," he said. “I hope we will also reach an understanding regarding Iran."

Smotrich reiterated his opposition to any agreement with Tehran. “We believe there should be no agreement at all, and certainly not a bad one," he said. “If there is an agreement, it must include a demand that Iran halt the production of ballistic missiles that threaten Israel and stop financing terrorism and its proxy forces throughout the region."

When asked whether a military strike against Iran remains an option, Smotrich declined to elaborate. “Do not expect me to discuss this in the media," he said. “All options are always on the table."

The minister also addressed tensions with haredi parties over the state budget, warning against using fiscal policy as a political tool. “Using the budget as a weapon is irresponsible," he said.

He made clear that he will not retreat from his economic agenda, which includes tax cuts, breaking up monopolies, increasing competition in the banking sector, and lowering credit costs. “I expect the haredi parties to act responsibly toward the State of Israel," Smotrich said.

Toward the end of the interview, Smotrich reflected on the gap between his party’s influence and its polling performance. Despite its significant role in shaping wartime policy, economic measures, and settlement activity, the Religious Zionism Party has not always translated its achievements into electoral success; recent polls show it struggling to pass the number of Knesset seats needed to be included in the next Knesset at all. Quoting late minister Uri Orbach, Smotrich said, “We succeeded too much."

He explained that the national-religious public is educated to integrate into broader Israeli society, which can create discomfort with voting for a party perceived as sectoral. “We are not sectoral," he insisted, adding that his goal is to position the values of “the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the Torah of Israel" as the true Israeli mainstream.