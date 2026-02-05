History’s first convert is introduced in this week’s Parshah; Yitro had been the father-in-law of Moshe for decades, but is only inspired to join the Jewish people after hearing about the splitting of the sea and the battle with Amaleik [see Rashi Shemot 18’ 1’]. The commentaries wonder why these two events, out of all of the myriad of miracles that had occurred during the time of the ten plagues, were the specific catalysts to inspire Yitro’s change of heart; specifically, why would the fact that Amaleik came to attack the Jews at the climax of their greatness be a reason to join the Jewish people?

An additional question that has been raised [see Rokeach ad. Loc.] throughout the millenia since the giving of the Torah on the battle with Amaleik is the fact that Moshe did not lead the battle personally; Yehoshua was given command of the Jewish army, while Moshe, Aharon, and their nephew, Chur, ascended a hilltop to direct prayer to Hashem. Why did Yehoshua lead the battle?

Rokeach answers that Jewish tradition declares that the leader of the battle against Amaleik must be descended from Rachel; thus, Mordechai, during the Purim story, descends from Binyamin, and can therefore do battle against Haman, and in the Torah, Yehoshua descends from Ephraim and can therefore lead the charge against Amaleik. The reasons for this are many, but at the very least, the selflessness exhibited by Rachel, as well as her total commitment to the Divine plan of Hashem, displayed when she assisted Leah in marrying Yaakov [Yaakov had originally intended to marry only Rachel] was a trait that had been passed on to her descendants, and can therefore completely counteract the utter depravity that was manifest through Amaleik. This is demonstrated in the Pesukim, which state regarding Yosef, when he resisted the wiles of Potiphar’s wife [Rachel’s elder son] {Bereishit 39’ 9’}:

“...No one in this house is greater than me. He has not withheld anything from me other than you, for you are his wife. How can I do such a great evil, and sin against God…".

This is as opposed to the declaration of the Pesukim regarding Amaleik [Devarim 25’ 17’-18’]:

“...Remember what Amalek perpetrated against you on the way when you were going out of Egypt.

When they chanced upon you en route struck down your appendage-all the feeble ones behind you-and you were exhausted and wearied, and they had no fear of God…".

Thus, Yosef displayed his inheritance of single-minded dedication to Hashem that was his legacy from his mother, and did not succumb to sin-and as the generations would continue, this mantle would always rest at the feet of the descendants of Rachel-it would be their responsibility to vanquish the nation of Amaleik.

Perhaps, it can be suggested, this detail was what Yitro noticed in the war with Amaleik that so inspired him. The catalyst for his desire to convert to Judaism was not the war with Amaleik, for as the commentaries mention, that would defy logic; rather, his amazement was formed when he noticed that the leader of the Jews in that battle had to be a descendant of Rachel, for her middot and self-sacrifice had been passed on her to children and their generations. Yitro’s positive perspective of the Jewish people was caused by his noticing the tremendous significance that the Jewish nation attached to their heritage, and how their ancestor’s attributes of strength and dedication would be passed on to their children.

Yitro’s story would continue through his own Jewish descendants; unbelievably, one of the greatest prophets who ever lived [and according to tradition, still lives] was Eliyahu HaNavi, who was originally known as Pinchas, the son of Elazar the son of Aharon HaKohein. What is less well known is the fact that Eliyahu HaNavi’s mother was, in fact, the granddaughter of both Yoseif and Yitro [See Rashi Shemot 6’ 25’]. Ergo, the saga of the first ever convert to Judaism would come full circle; the inspiration for his conversion was the dedication of the descendant of Rachel [through her son Yoseif]-Yehoshua; eventually, Yitro’s own daughter would marry a descendant of Yosef, and become a matriarch in her own right by giving birth to one of the greatest Jewish leaders ever, Pinchas/Eliyahu HaNavi.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.

Have a Great Shabbat!