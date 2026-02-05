A hasidic-haredi woman traveling with her husband from Prague to London was forced to remove her head covering at the Prague Airport's passport control.

In the Monday morning incident, a Prague security officer demanded that she remove her head covering, and despite her explanation that it was a religious head covering, he refused to back down and yelled at her in front of other passengers.

According to the report, the couple had arrived for an early morning Ryanair flight to Stansted Airport in England. The husband, holding a European passport, passed through the EU citizen lane without any issues. His wife, who holds only a British passport, was directed to the lane for non-EU passport holders.

The wife told Behadrey Haredim, "First, he told me to take my hand out of my pocket, then he yelled that I was leaning on his counter - 'this isn't a bar.'"

"Then he looked at my passport and told me to remove my hat. I replied that I couldn’t. He said again, 'Take it off.' I told him that I’m a religious Jew and I cannot remove it."

The security officer did not back down and continued yelling. "I was so scared they would arrest me that I just took it off," she said. "He said it was fine and let me pass. I told him that what he made me do lowered my morale. He looked at me coldly, didn’t say a word, and ignored me."