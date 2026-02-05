Rabbi Zamir Isayev met with members of Knesset, conveying a message underscoring commitment, of the Azerbaijani leadership to the security of the Jewish community and continued strengthening of ties with Israel.

The visit coincided with events marking the Knesset’s anniversary and followed a sharp rise in Israeli tourism to Azerbaijan.

As the Middle East and the international arena continue to experience turbulence, a visit to the Knesset this week highlighted the depth of Israel’s relationship with one of its key regional partners. Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the Sephardic chief rabbi of Baku, arrived as part of events marking the Knesset’s anniversary, which falls on Tu Bishvat, the date of the first sitting of Israel’s first Knesset.

During the visit, Isayev held meetings with former minister Yoav Ben-Tzur and MKs Moshe Gafni, Uri Maklev, Yosef Taieb, Avi Maoz, Yonatan Meshariki and Moshe Abutbul. According to participants in the meetings, Isayev emphasized that relations with Israel are viewed in Baku as a strategic asset and a long-term commitment, with particular emphasis on the security of the Jewish community and shared interests in addressing regional challenges.

The visit came shortly after a meeting between President Isaac Herzog and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in economic, energy and security-related fields.

On the security front, bilateral ties have also drawn public attention as in late January, Azerbaijani security services reported thwarting an attempted attack targeting the Israeli Embassy in Baku, with three suspects arrested. At the same time, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to Azerbaijan was accompanied by statements on expanding cooperation, including in the areas of energy, security and tourism.

Isayev also highlighted the sense of personal security as a central element of the relationship. He said that unlike in some European cities, where Israelis are increasingly cautious, in Baku it is possible to speak Hebrew openly and display Jewish symbols without fear. Sa’ar echoed this sentiment during his visit to Baku in late January 2026, describing Azerbaijan as a destination where Israelis can feel at home.

One of the most tangible indicators of warming ties has emerged on the civilian front. According to data from Azerbaijan’s tourism authorities for 2025, a total of 69,124 Israelis visited the country, a 139% increase compared to 2024. Israeli visitors spent 184 million shekels in Azerbaijan, an 81% rise from the previous year, placing Israelis among the top 10 nationalities visiting the country. In response to growing demand, Azerbaijan Airlines and Israir have expanded flight frequencies on the Tel Aviv to Baku route, with plans to reach 21 to 28 weekly flights.

According to the participants in the meetings with Isayev, discussions also touched on engagement with Jewish communities in the United States. The rabbi noted that those communities fully support closer ties between Washington and Baku, adding that he visited Washington in late 2025 as part of a delegation from Azerbaijani Parliament and met with Jewish community leaders.

Officials at the Knesset said the visit was seen as part of an effort to maintain a stable channel with a regional partner that emphasizes religious tolerance and cooperation, at a time when many other relationships in the region are being reassessed.