A survey conducted by the Authority for Jewish Identity shows that 80% of Israelis feel a change in their personal identity following the Gaza war, Authority chairman Nir Orbach revealed during a conference of school principals and senior position holders from the National Religious Sector, organized by Eshhar & More, held in Eilat.

According to Orbach, “Over the past two years, the healthy forces within the Israeli society have been revealed: love of the land, social cohesion, mutual responsibility, and a rallying around shared values, all of which were clearly reflected among our soldiers. After a long period in which various elements tried to sever the people of Israel from their roots, the latest campaign proved that the nation is more connected than ever. Hostages risked their lives to cling to Jewish faith in captivity and sanctified G-d’s Name, and the people of Israel filled the synagogues."

He added that “more than 60% are willing to take an active step to give expression to these feelings. We are a generation of thirsty souls. Our life’s mission is to extend a hand to our brothers and sisters."

Orbach noted that after previous wars, frontline fighters led the public discourse, influencing both military and civilian systems. “From this spirit emerged the IDF’s ethical code, and its impact was also evident in the army’s combat doctrine. Now it is the turn of the ‘golden generation’ of the War of Revival. Now is the time to decide, to define the boundaries of discourse, and to determine what the IDF will look like in the coming years."

“The Israeli public is in a place of drawing closer and connecting hearts, not distancing," Orbach concluded. “This generational mission rests not only on those who serve, but also on the shoulders of public leaders. Now is the time to rise to the magnitude of the moment. The coming period requires a broad, unifying outlook, not a narrow one. The national-religious public must unite and connect. Anyone who sees themselves as part of the sector and has a clear ideological root must seek what unites us. The public is seeking connection and avoiding division."