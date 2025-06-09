A new survey conducted on behalf of the National Jewish Identity Authority, under the Prime Minister's Office, reveals a marked increase in Jewish identity among Israelis, approximately eighteen months since the outbreak of the war.

The findings were presented on Monday to Education Minister Yoav Kisch and MK Galit Distel Atbaryan, who chairs the Knesset subcommittee on Jewish thought in the education system.

According to the data, 71% of respondents reported a strengthening in their Jewish identity since the events of October 7, often expressed through practical actions, whether religious or national, such as hanging Israeli flags or adding Jewish symbols to their surroundings.

The survey also indicates that 65% of the public believe Israeli youth lack sufficient knowledge about Judaism and Jewish national identity. The gap between sectors is significant: 59% of secular respondents expressed this concern, compared to 77% of religious and 82% of haredi respondents.

Among the adult population (over 18), 54% felt there is insufficient knowledge regarding Jewish identity. Reflecting this, 69% supported expanding efforts to impart Jewish identity knowledge to youth, and 65% believed such efforts should also target the adult population.

The survey also explored the link between identity and fighting spirit. Sixty-five percent of the public believe Israelis understand the historical and intrinsic connection between the Jewish people, the Land of Israel, and the State of Israel. Furthermore, 74% saw a connection between love of the land and the fighting spirit demonstrated during Swords of Iron Operation.

Director of the National Jewish Identity Authority, Nir Orbach, stated, "The survey data confirms what we’ve been sensing on the streets for over a year: that the majority of the public feels a strong connection between the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the State of Israel, and is deeply rooted in our heritage. This is a meaningful bond that we are working to further strengthen these days."