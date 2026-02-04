transport of weapons by terrorists IDF Spokesperson

During IDF operations in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, a cynical manipulation by Hamas was exposed, where they used ambulances to transport terrorists and weapons.

Drones, which regularly monitor the "yellow line" area, captured footage showing how Hamas systematically uses ambulances to transfer terrorists and weapons from hospitals to educational institutions.

The IDF states that "this footage provides further evidence of Hamas's cynical use of medical facilities and schools, violating international law and unnecessarily placing Gaza's civilian population at risk. Hamas exploits emergency systems and public buildings as cover for terror activities, committing severe violations of international law."

The military emphasized that "since the ceasefire came into effect, Hamas continues to violate the agreement and focuses on rebuilding its military capabilities. The IDF will continue to operate according to international law, even against medical facilities and educational institutions where Hamas has chosen to place its terror infrastructure."

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in response to the documentation: “New documentation reveals Hamas’s systematic use of ambulances, hospitals, and schools for terrorist purposes. The UN agencies operating in Gaza, led by UNRWA, are effectively using civilian infrastructure to store and transport terrorists and weapons."

"Those who turn a blind eye become part of the problem. It is time for the UN to stop providing cover for Hamas and start standing up for its foundational values. It is time to call for Hamas to disarm - not tomorrow, not next year, now!" Danon said.