Swiss police said on Sunday they have arrested a man with mental health issues for allegedly dousing a synagogue in the city of Zurich with petrol, AFP reported.

According to the Zurich municipal police's initial investigations, the 32-year-old Swiss national "acted alone and no extremist motives have been put forward" for the attack.

The suspect reportedly spilled petrol at the synagogue's entrance on Saturday evening, before being surprised by a member of the Jewish place of worship's security services.

The man fled the scene on foot, and police launched a manhunt for the suspect, arresting him early on Sunday morning.

The police added that the suspect "appears to be mentally disturbed", according to AFP.

The incident comes as antisemitism has been on the rise around the world since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed, including in Switzerland.

Earlier this month, a restaurant manager in the Swiss ski resort of Davos was fined for refusing to rent winter sports equipment to Jews.

The manager was sentenced to a fine and a suspended fine for "discrimination by refusing to provide services on the grounds of race, ethnicity or religion".

In March, a 50-year-old haredi man was stabbed by a 15-year-old in Zurich. The suspect had made a video claiming responsibility for the attack and voicing his allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.

Last year, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities called on the government to monitor antisemitism and to enact new laws to limit hate speech.

The call followed a troubling report showing that antisemitic attacks increased in Switzerland in 2022.