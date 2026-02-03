Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded on Monday evening to the newly published logo of the technocratic committee for administering Gaza, which includes the official symbol of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The inclusion of the PA’s logo comes despite the fact that Netanyahu has pledged that neither Hamas nor the PA would be involved in the technocratic committee.

“The logo of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) which was presented to Israel was entirely different from the one published this evening," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

It stressed, “Israel will not accept the use of a Palestinian Authority symbol; the Palestinian Authority will have no part in the administration of Gaza."

The statement followed a report by Amichai Stein on i24NEWS revealing the new logo of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

This is in addition to the fact that the majority of the 12-member committee led by Dr. Ali Shaath identify with the Fatah party and the PA, and some even served in governmental roles in the PA and public institutions.

Among the committee members are Sami Nasman, a former senior Palestinian General Intelligence official who was sentenced to prison by Hamas in Gaza, and Hanaa’ Al-Tarazi, the only woman on the committee and a Christian lawyer specializing in Islamic law.