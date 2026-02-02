MK Moshe Abutbul (Shas) has appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz, requesting a solution to a technical and halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law) issue that prevents Sabbath-observant citizens from receiving proper emergency alerts on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath).

In his request, submitted amid concerns of a potential security escalation with Iran, Abutbul warned that "silent broadcast" alerts on Shabbat are currently only available via FM frequency, which cannot penetrate most bomb shelters and reinforced security rooms, in which only AM frequency is functional.

He noted that the only station currently broadcasting on the AM frequency, Galei Zahal, does not transmit the silent alert system on Shabbat.

Abutbul further pointed out that even if Galei Zahal were to begin broadcasting emergency alerts, it continues to air regular journalistic content on Shabbat, which is halakhically problematic and hinders the religious public from using radios during emergencies.

He proposed two alternatives: to transfer AM emergency broadcasts to Kan Moreshet throughout the week, or at the very least, allow the station to use the AM frequency on Shabbat alone.

According to Abutbul, Kan Moreshet operates in accordance with halakhic guidelines and suspends its broadcasts on Shabbat except for emergency alerts.

Copies of the request were also sent to additional officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, National Emergency Authority head Itzik Bar, Home Front Command Chief Brig. Gen. Shai Klapper, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, and Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri.

Abutbul emphasized, "Defending the home front includes providing accurate and real-time information to all citizens of Israel, including Sabbath-observant individuals. The State of Israel must ensure that this public also receives emergency alerts reliably and accessibly on Shabbat, especially during a sensitive security period such as the one we are currently facing."