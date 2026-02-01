An Israeli resident has been held in detention in Turkey for the past ten days after allegedly insulting the Turkish flag, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the “State of Palestine," according to a report by Walla. Photos of her being handcuffed by a Turkish police officer were circulated on social media in Turkey.

According to social media reports, the Israeli woman is Avivit Amber. It was further claimed that she was arrested in Taksim Square after allegedly “cursing" the Turkish flag and the president.

The Foreign Ministry said, “The incident is known and is being handled by the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry." At this stage, no additional details have been provided regarding her legal status or the expected length of her detention.

Last month, it was reported that a 15-year-old Israeli girl was stranded alone in Turkey after her passport got torn at the airport, and she was not permitted to board a flight back to Israel via Jordan.