Representatives of the hostages' families met on Monday with the Israeli government's Hostages and Missing Persons' Coordinator, BG (Res.) Gal Hirsch and left demanding that the deal to end the war be upheld in full, with the return of all deceased hostages.

Ayelet Goldin, the sister of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, noted, "The agreement to end the war talks about 48 hostages in 72 hours. We are eight remaining, but we stand strong. We sat for two hours with Gal Hirsch, and we made it clear that we demand that the Prime Minister meet with us. Hamas knows where our loved ones are; the Israeli government must apply pressure. We want the Prime Minister to stand up and declare: 'I will bring back the last hostages, I will use every tool I have, and I will bring back everyone."

Elad Or, the brother of Dror Or, emphasized the urgency in the matter. "We experience a great relief for each deceased hostage that returns for proper burial in Israel, but the anxiety of being left behind and forgotten is huge. Over two years have passed; now is our time. We demand further work until the return of all our loved ones."

Talik Gvili, Ran's mother, added: "They promised us a meeting with the Prime Minister, and I am sure he will agree to meet us. We hope that we get to end this saga and finally live well and correctly."