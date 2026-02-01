The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is moving to terminate the activities of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Doctors without Borders, in the Gaza Strip. This follows a substantial and ongoing violation of existing registration procedures designed to facilitate legitimate humanitarian activity while preventing the misuse of humanitarian cover for hostile activities and terrorism.

The ministry stated that the violation involves MSF’s failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region.

In early January 2026, MSF committed to transferring employee lists in accordance with procedure requirements. It was later reported that these lists would be submitted by Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Contrary to the organization's claims, these employee lists are not shared with external parties and are used solely for internal purposes, according to the ministry.

Despite its public commitment, the organization refrained from transferring the lists. Subsequently, MSF announced it does not intend to proceed with the registration process at all, contradicting its previous statements and the binding protocol.

In accordance with the regulations, MSF will cease its operations and depart the Gaza Strip by February 28, 2026. Concurrently, assessments are being made to provide alternative medical solutions to ensure the continuity of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip following the organization's departure.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli stated: "Humanitarian aid, yes. Security blindness, no. Unfortunately, MSF is once again demonstrating a lack of transparency and acting out of irrelevant interests. The organization abruptly changed its position after publicly committing to act according to procedure. We are aware that MSF employs individuals active in terrorist organizations, which is why it hides its employee lists. The organization operates in coordination with the Hamas Ministry of Health, and not by coincidence, its statements were published in proximity to similar statements from elements within the Strip."

Minister Chikli added: "As clarified throughout, this is a primary security requirement based on unequivocal and irrefutable evidence that aid organization employees have simultaneously acted as terror operatives. It appears the organization's employees do not meet the established criteria. The Ministry under my leadership will continue to void the registration of humanitarian organizations in order to ensure continuous aid, which is an outstanding interest of the State of Israel, alongside maintaining the security of its citizens and soldiers."

Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Director General Avi Cohen-Scali said: "The world must understand that MSF was given a clear opportunity, but the organization chose to violate a public commitment and evade the basic transparency required of any humanitarian organization. If the organization had nothing to hide, the employee lists would have been transferred to the inter-ministerial team. Israel acts solely in accordance with procedure, and any attempt to portray Israel in a negative light is intended to exert pressure and bend the rules, without success."