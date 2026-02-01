Right-wing activist Mordechai David on Saturday night blocked the vehicle of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who appeared unfazed by the encounter.

“How are you, you nobody?" David called out to Barak, who responded with a smile, “I’m doing excellent."

David continued: “We’re blocking your car, you zero. You wanted civil rebellion? You won’t get it. All you do is talk about Bibi all day."

David is a prominent right-wing activist and social media personality known for confronting anti-government protesters and left-wing demonstrators. He frequently blocks vehicles of high-profile figures associated with the left and records the encounters for online distribution.

On Wednesday, David similarly blocked the car of former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak. A complaint was subsequently filed with the police.

Following that incident, David stated: “I’m not sorry I blocked Aharon Barak. I would do it again. He got scared because he’s not used to this, but the time has come for the right to do to the left exactly what they’ve been doing to us."