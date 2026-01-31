The commander-in-chief of Iran’s army, Major General Amir Hatami, has warned that Iran will respond forcefully to any attack against it and inflict heavy damage on the attacker.

Speaking at an event of the air defense forces, Hatami said that “if the enemy makes a mistake, it will undoubtedly endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist entity."

Hatami added that Iranian forces are on full alert and in a state of complete defensive and military readiness, and that they are closely monitoring the “enemy's" movements in the region.

He also claimed that countries neighboring Iran have informed Tehran that they will not allow their territory to be used for military action against it. He added that their stance is commendable, as these countries understand that harming Iran’s security would render the entire region unsafe.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s assessment that Iran seeks to reach an agreement in order to avoid an American strike, Hatami said that the nuclear technology developed by Iran cannot be destroyed, and that if an agreement is reached, so be it, and if not, “we will see what happens."

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Ahvaz, Karaj, Tabriz, Qeshm, and the port of Bandar Abbas, and unverified reports claimed that the Iranian Navy commander was killed and another senior official suffered an assassination attempt.