Five people were killed Saturday and two others were injured in an explosion in the city of Ahvaz in southern Iran.

A short time earlier, one person was killed and at least 14 were injured in another explosion in the area of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

Iranian media claimed that both explosions were caused by a gas balloon explosion.

An additional explosion was reported in the city of Qom, about 140 kilometers south of Tehran.

An Israeli security source said that Israel is not involved in the explosions in Iran. A military official added: “We are monitoring the situation; it is not ours and it is not from us. We are also not aware of an American attack; it is unclear what the source is."

Reuters also reported, citing senior Israeli officials, that Israel is not involved in the explosions.

Iranian reports also insisted that IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in the explosion, calling it “completely false."

Shortly after the mysterious explosions in Iran, a fire was also reported in the city of Parand in Tehran Province.