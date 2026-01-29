An indictment was submitted to the Traffic Court on Thursday against a 20-year-old resident of Abu Ghosh, west of Jerusalem, after he was caught driving at 202 kph (125 mph) on Begin Boulevard in the capital, in an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit zone.

In addition, the police requested to keep the suspect under house arrest until the end of the legal process against him to keep him off the road and prevent him from posing another danger to the public.

Sergeant Major Eli Matlov, the commander of the National Traffic Police Central Unit, stated: "The road is not a racetrack, and anyone who chooses to drive at such a speed not only disregards the law, but they gamble with the lives of others using the road. We will not allow drivers turn Israel's roads into no man's land."

"We will continue to find those 'pilots' and work to remove them from the road immediately using the legal tools at our disposal."