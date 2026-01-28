Relased hostage Segev Kalfon says he feels a sense of closure after the return of Ran Gvili.

Kalfon said in an interview with i24NEWS, "Finally we can breathe and focus on rehabilitation."

He added, "I managed to see through Ran's family's pain the pain of my family. I would go to sleep every night thinking of him; he was in my prayers."

"It has been 843 days since October 7, and now we can start life anew, look ahead as an Israeli society, hold hands, be there for one another and preserve unity," he concluded.