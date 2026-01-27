Social media star "Pit Cream" was evacuated Tuesday to Rambam hospital in Haifa during an eating challenge at a restaurant in Kiryat Ata.

As part of the challenge, the social media star ate a five-meter-long laffa with shawarma. The event took place live on TikTok, where his evacuation from the location by medical staff was also documented.

The social media star's condition was defined as mild, and he was taken for further medical tests due to the excessive amount of food he consumed.

"Pit Cream" is known for food challenges, which he regularly documents on social media.