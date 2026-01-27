Four individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of anti‑Israel graffiti incidents on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus over the past 18 months, university police announced on January 23, according to JNS.

None of the four suspects is currently affiliated with the university.

Photos released by campus police show slogans such as “Gaza is starving" spray‑painted in black on a staircase, “divest now" in red on a pillar, “your tuition funds genocide" in black on the ground, and “students are still here!! free Palestine" on a residence hall sign.

According to police, the vandalism caused more than $10,000 in damage across multiple locations, including Library Mall, Bascom Hall, and the Southwest Commuter Path. During searches of some of the suspects, officers also recovered an AR‑15‑style rifle and two handguns.

All four suspects face felony and misdemeanor graffiti charges. One of them is additionally charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal damage, while another faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

University police said they are coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies amid suspicions that the group may be linked to similar graffiti incidents off campus.

This past July, University of Wisconsin-Madison suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter , citing multiple rule violations stemming from a protest held in April during an on-campus event.

The suspension was issued following a university conduct investigation into a protest that disrupted a scheduled appearance by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former US ambassador to the United Nations. The suspension concluded earlier this month, and the chapter was placed on disciplinary probation until May 15, 2026.