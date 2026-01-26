The Knesset Finance Committee convened on Monday for a follow-up discussion on the implementation of its decision to halt increases in public transportation fares.

During the meeting, officials reported that under agreements with the Ministry of Finance, no fare hikes are expected in 2026, pending approval of the state budget.

According to data presented to the committee, if the budget is not approved, an alternative funding source will be required to finance the postponement of the fare increase, estimated at approximately NIS 20 million per month. If the budget is approved, public transport fares will not rise in April or June, and any increase will be deferred until January 2027.

The discussion was initiated by MK Simon Davidson (Yesh Atid), amid calls to cancel the automatic fare adjustment mechanism and to regulate investment in public transportation services.

Committee members questioned what service expansions are planned and whether promised improvements are being implemented. A representative of the Ministry of Transport said that a budget of NIS 176.5 million was approved at the end of 2025, with implementation expected to begin during the current year.

The meeting also featured criticism of the continued absence of senior Transport Ministry officials from committee hearings, as well as discussion over whether delays in approving the budget are linked to the stance of the haredi parties.

MKs argued that the public continues to shoulder the burden of the high cost of living - including rising taxes, water, electricity, and municipal fees - without corresponding improvements in public transportation services.