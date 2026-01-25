Israel has expanded the scope of assistance it is providing to armed militias in the Gaza Strip that are operating against Hamas rule, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the Israeli assistance is carried out on several levels - ranging from aerial supportת using drones and the sharing of intelligence, to logistical supplies that include weapons, food, and cigarettes.

It was further claimed that as part of the cooperation, several militia members who were wounded during the fighting were flown to Israel to receive medical treatment.

Assessments indicate that the number of militia members ranges from several hundred to several thousand. Some of the armed fighters, including members of the militia led by Hossam al-Astal, reside in the “Yellow Line" area, which is under Israeli control, and from there carry out attacks against Hamas forces in areas under its control.

Hossam al-Astal responded to questions from The Wall Street Journal and denied receiving military or intelligence assistance from Israel, aside from food supplies only.