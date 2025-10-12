The Hamas-controlled Interior and National Security Ministry in Gaza announced that it is “prepared to grant amnesty” to members of armed gangs who, in its words, “were not involved in the shedding of Palestinian blood.”

The terrorist organization warned, however, that if those gang members refuse to surrender, “exceptionally severe measures will be taken against them.”

During the war, Hamas security forces executed Gazans suspected of collaborating with Israel and of stealing aid from trucks entering the Gaza Strip.