On Saturday, the gag order on the murder case which shook the country some 30 years ago and which was recently reported as having allegedly seen a breakthrough was lifted.

The case concerns the disappearance of IDF soldier Guy Hever, who has been missing since August 1997.

Nearly a month ago, following information received by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), five residents of Tuba-Zangariyya in northern Israel were arrested on suspicion of involvement in Hever’s murder.

However, the suspects were eventually released, and the case remains unresolved.

Hever, a 20-year-old regular-duty soldier in the Artillery Corps, disappeared on August 17, 1997, after he was last seen at the base where he was serving in the Golan Heights. Since then, despite extensive search efforts, security forces have had no lead that could explain what happened to him. He left the base carrying his personal Galil rifle, and since that moment his footsteps vanished, with no clue found that could help solve the mystery.