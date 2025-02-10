Winner's auction house will hold a public auction, selling off holy objects which belonged to the great Kabbalist Rabbi Israel Abuhatzeira, better known as the "Baba Sali."

Among the prominent objects for auction are the Baba Sali's cloth pants, which he wore for many years, and which will be auctioned for a starting price of $3000.

In addition, a ten-shekel bill blessed by the Baba Sali will also be offered for auction. The bill was received from the Baba Sali's hand and given as a gift to a young boy on occasion of his bar mitzva. It was signed by the receiver. The auction starts at $1000.

The cloth pants were given by the Baba Sali as a "segula," or talisman, for protection and success, to his mythological sexton Eliyahu Alfasi, who served him faithfully for 14 years.

The Baba Sali also spoke about him, saying, "If I could tie you with the tefillin (phylacteries) straps, so that you would not move from me - I would do that."