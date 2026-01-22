Farley Weiss, President of the Israel Justice Organization, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the IAC National Summit in Florida about the significance of the event and the broader pro-Israel atmosphere in the US.

Calling the summit an “extraordinary event," Weiss pointed to the speakers and testimonies shared with attendees. He highlighted remarks by Gen. Erik Kurilla, former head of US Central Command, whom he described as “a great lover of Jews," as well as the appearance of two Israeli female soldiers who described their actions in a tank on October 7.

“You got to have these people talk about how great it is that there is a Jewish state of Israel and doing amazing things, and the great partnership with the United States," Weiss said. He added that the event allowed participants to gather openly as a “strong pro-Israel, pro-Zionist" crowd.

Asked whether people are sometimes hesitant to express pro-Israel views, Weiss said that fear does exist, but not at the summit itself. “Many people are afraid to be pro-Israel, but they're not afraid here to show that they're pro-Israel," he said, describing the conference as a space where supporters can be together and openly express their views.

Weiss said the IAC has filled a gap in recent years by providing a central gathering point for pro-Israel supporters in the US. He noted that the conference is not limited to Israelis living in America and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with the broader American Jewish community.

“There’s no exclusion of people who aren’t Israelis to come to the conferences, and many do come," he said. Weiss stressed that current challenges make unity essential, saying Jews are “under attack in America, attack in the rest of the world," and that Israel is also under attack.

Turning to his organization, Weiss described the Israel Justice Organization as focused on effecting change through advocacy and engagement. He cited its leadership and members, including Dr. Joe Frager, Jonathan Birkin, and Jerry Wartski, and said the organization seeks to make a tangible difference.

“We’re here about making a difference," Weiss said.